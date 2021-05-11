Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.68. 22,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,841. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

