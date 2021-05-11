Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 704,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,012,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

