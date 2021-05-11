Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 21,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

