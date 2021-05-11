Contentos Trading Down 3.3% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $91.57 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00791395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,320,065 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

