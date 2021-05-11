StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.12, but opened at $64.70. StoneX Group shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.24.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

