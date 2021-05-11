MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Down 10.8% Following Weak Earnings

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 20,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 684,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MBIA by 40.2% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 844,480 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

