Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) was up 6.5% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$16.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as high as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.79. Approximately 731,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 860,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last 90 days.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

