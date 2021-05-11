Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 11,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

