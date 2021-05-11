$0.17 EPS Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $114,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,263 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.