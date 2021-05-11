Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $910 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.64 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,933. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.