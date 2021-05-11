Internet Computer Price Hits $404.97 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $404.97 or 0.00722577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $50.11 billion and approximately $1.95 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00246474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01190065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00726641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,143.85 or 1.00176503 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,710 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,068 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

