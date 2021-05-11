Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

