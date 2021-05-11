Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €23.00 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.60 ($24.24).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) on Tuesday, hitting €23.84 ($28.05). 230,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

