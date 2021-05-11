Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 15,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,163. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.