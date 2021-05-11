Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 5,758 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,922,000 after acquiring an additional 287,318 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,675,000 after purchasing an additional 304,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.92. 58,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,395. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.36 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

