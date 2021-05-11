Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

