J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Trading Up 2.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $123.98 and last traded at $122.95. Approximately 1,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 582,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.71.

The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.