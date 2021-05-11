Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$15.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$15.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.03% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

CVE stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.13. 2,450,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.14. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

