Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. 1,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

