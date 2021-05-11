Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.84. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.