iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,958,004 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.