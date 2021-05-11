iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,958,004 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.