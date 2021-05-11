SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Reduced by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 119,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.