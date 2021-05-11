GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 5,164 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 396,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

