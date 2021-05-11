Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. 174,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The company has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.