MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

