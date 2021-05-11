Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

