1,250 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

