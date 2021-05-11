White Pine Investment CO Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

