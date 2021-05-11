SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

