Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,205,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.