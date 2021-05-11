Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.