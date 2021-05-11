Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

HWKN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

