iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,534,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. 266,196 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

