Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,450 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 237,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $276.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.