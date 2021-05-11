Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,274 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 5.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $57,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.03. 14,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,268. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.77, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.56. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

