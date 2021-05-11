Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,831. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

