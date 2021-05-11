SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,669. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

