78,463 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.73% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

