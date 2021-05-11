Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. 85,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

