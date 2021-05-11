Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. 102,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,051. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

