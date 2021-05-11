Pettee Investors Inc. Invests $230,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 355,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029,166. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

