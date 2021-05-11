Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $203.42. 27,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.