1,200 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,328,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

