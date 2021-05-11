Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AYX. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

