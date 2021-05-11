B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

