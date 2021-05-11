Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

