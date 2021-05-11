Post (NYSE:POST) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,868.38 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $17,778,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.