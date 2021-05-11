D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. 48,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,965. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.