ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $152.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

SWAV stock traded up $13.85 on Tuesday, reaching $148.65. 13,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,140. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

