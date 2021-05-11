Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.21 million.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,296. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

